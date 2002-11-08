Condoms Nepal Samacharpatra, 1 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #118 (November 8-14, 2002)

An estimated 30 million condoms are used annually in Nepal, of which Social Marketing Distribution (SMD) and Nepal CRS together sell nearly 10 million units. Other government agencies distribute nearly 14 million condoms free of cost, under USAID assistance, while the Family Planning Association of Nepal distributes around seven million condoms.



Only 3.7 percent of married couples in Nepal use condoms as a means of family planning. According to Narayan Babu Shrestha, SMD's central region manager, the demand for female condoms is very low due to application difficulties and high costs. The number of abortions in Nepal is estimated at 70,000 a year.