Although the actual number of conflict widows is sketchy, a study conducted by Nagarik Aawaz estimates the most affected were women between the ages of 25-35. The NGO's report shows the average age of Maoist conflict widows was 30 years. These women are entitled to compensation for deaths of their husbands but a question of accessibility looms large. Out of the 68 widows interviewed, more than one third are illiterate while a quarter do not have marriage or citizenship certificates to support their claims, while a small number are not be able to travel to Kathmandu to collect their compensation.



Half of these widows were displaced from their home villages. Their reasons varied from trying to escape unpleasant memories, social stigma attached to widows, fear of harassment at the hands of rebels and security forces to employment opportunities. Almost all the widows faced a sudden financial crisis but only a small percentage had a plan to ease the strain. They experienced changes in other economic fronts too-some of them reported decreased access to loans and basic needs like food and medicine, children dropping out of schools, and a lack of resources to celebrate festivals or last rites of their loved ones. All the women said they suffered from depression that affected their attitudes towards the community, other family members and even their own children after losing their husbands.