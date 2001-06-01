Nepal's special brand of supermarket communism has just set a national record with four days of shutdowns. Congratulations, comrades. Since you already have a party office rivalling Narayanhiti, why don't you capitalise on your shutdowns and add trekking from the airport to our list of tourist attractions. And why haven't you started selling "I survived a bandh" T-shirts in Thamel. Where is your entrepreneurship, comrades?



Govind Pokhrel

USA