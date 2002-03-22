Congress changes Deshantar, 17 March From The Nepali Press | From Issue #86 (March 22-28, 2002)

Following are excerpts of the report prepared by the Nepali Congress committee on constitutional amendment that included Mahanta Thakur, treasurer of the party, and Central Working Committee members Arjun Narsingh KC, Krishna Sitaula, Laxman Ghimere and KB Gurung.



- Issue citizenship certificates based on the electoral rolls used during the 1979-1980 referendum.

- All executive functions, except those specifically left to the discretion of the king, should be carried out by the Council of Ministers.

- To be a main opposition MP, the member's party should have won at least 10 percent of the 205 seats of the Lower House.

- Membership of the National Defence Council should include the prime minister, the ministers of defence, home affairs, finance, the Foreign Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police, and head of the

intelligence department. The secretary of defence should be its member secretary.

- The prime minister's position should be strengthened by guaranteeing the prime minister's right to dissolve parliament [Article 53 (4)].

- There should be a permanent committee with members from both houses of parliament to formulate national policy.

- The Finance Bill and related procedures should be simplified.

- The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court should be appointed upon the recommendation of the Constitutional Council after extensive public hearings.

- Responsibility should be delegated to the elected district, village and municipal authorities to make them pro-development and responsible.

- Maximum participation of women, dalits and people from disadvantaged groups should be ensured in local level institutions.

- One head and two commissioners each should be appointed at the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority and the Election Commission. For the Public Service Commission one chief and up to eight members should be appointed after public hearings.

- All appointments to government posts and services should be done only on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission.

- The king should not appoint the Attorney General. The office-holder should change with a change in government.

- There should be a system to investigate the heads of constitutional bodies through a committee of the Lower House and base actions, including impeachment, should be recommended to the concerned agencies for action.

- Heads of constitutional bodies too should, by law, be subject to anti-corruption investigations.

- The sitting prime minister should be required to form an all-party election government within seven days of

the declaration of general elections to the House of Representatives.