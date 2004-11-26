Consensus needed Shailaja Acharya in Aastha, 20 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #223 (November 26 - December 2, 2004)

Almost three decades ago, BP Koirala said a national consensus was needed to save Nepal. Only then could the country form a constitution that provided space for the king and all political parties. If amended, even the Maoists could be brought into the mainstream. The two forces that can bring stability in this country now are the monarchy and the Nepali Congress. The monarchy may fall short on some issues but it is known as the symbol of unity. The Nepali Congress has become an institution representing stability because of its struggle and things could improve if these two forces joined hands. The monarchy however, made its biggest mistake when King Gyanendra readily dissolved the parliament on Sher Bahadur Deuba's recommendation. He should have allowed the Supreme Court to decide as his brother had done in 1999. Parliament is a forum where differences between the king, the people and the political parties are sorted out. If the king wishes democracy to thrive in Nepal, he must reinstate parliament. This move can save the country. The Maoists may have demanded a constituent assembly but we need not get carried away. The world is against terrorism. When my party, the Nepali Congress accepted the constituent assembly and referendum as possible alternatives, I disagreed. I said that the party had derailed from its political principles.



