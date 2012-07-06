The Constituent Assembly was dissolved more than a month ago, but weeks of political deadlock have halted all progress. Although Prime Minister Bhattarai declared fresh elections before dissolving the CA, neither elections nor a future roadmap for the country is possible without consensus among the parties. The parties have no option than to work together to prevent the country from sliding down a slippery slope.

The parties have realised that terminating the CA due to differences on state restructuring without thinking of alternatives has been a big mistake. They are now bickering over it and blaming one another. But it is high time they stopped the blame game and mended ways to end the political vacuum. Going to the polls to elect yet another jumbo CA for the completion of the remaining five per cent of the constitution writing won't be accepted by the people.

herefore the best way forward is to reinstate the CA for a certain time. However, the parties must guarantee that they will complete the writing within that timeframe.

The country wouldn't have been stuck in such a stalemate if the parties had shown foresight by discussing possible alternatives before ending the CA. If they fail to reach a consensus and resolve the crisis immediately, other elements may come into play and the parties will have nothing left to do except regret their indecisiveness.