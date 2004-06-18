WWF Nepal Program chose seven institutions and three individuals for the Abraham Conservation Award 2004 in recognition of their outstanding contribution to nature conservation and sustainable development. In a decade of its existence, a total of 76 awards have been given to 51 individuals and 25 institutions. In the past, everyone from game scouts to committed conservationists were recognised. Institutions like the Royal Nepali Army and grassroot NGOs have also been honoured. This year the awardees were:



Institutions

Satyalung Mother Group, Tapethok, Kangchenjunga Conservation Area

Phortse Village, Khumjung, Solokhumbu District

Royal Chitwan National Park and Purano Gorakh Gana, Royal Nepal Army

Ganchhen Menkhang Service Center, Phoksundo, Dolpa

Youth in Anti-poaching Operation Awareness Campaign, Nawalparasi

Gauri Mahila Community Forest User Group, Kothiaghat, Bardia



Individuals

Hari P Neupane, FECOFUN

Dawa Tshering Sherpa, Kangchenjunga Conservation Area

Punam Lama, Thonche, Manang



Each received a certificate of appreciation and cash prizes?Rs 50,000 to institutions and Rs 25, 000 for individuals?at the formal award ceremony in Kathmandu on 17 June. The Abraham Conservation Award was set up in 1995 with the support of WWF-US Board Member Nancy Abraham.