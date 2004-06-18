WWF Nepal Program chose seven institutions and three individuals for the Abraham Conservation Award 2004 in recognition of their outstanding contribution to nature conservation and sustainable development. In a decade of its existence, a total of 76 awards have been given to 51 individuals and 25 institutions. In the past, everyone from game scouts to committed conservationists were recognised. Institutions like the Royal Nepali Army and grassroot NGOs have also been honoured. This year the awardees were:
Institutions
Satyalung Mother Group, Tapethok, Kangchenjunga Conservation Area
Phortse Village, Khumjung, Solokhumbu District
Royal Chitwan National Park and Purano Gorakh Gana, Royal Nepal Army
Ganchhen Menkhang Service Center, Phoksundo, Dolpa
Youth in Anti-poaching Operation Awareness Campaign, Nawalparasi
Gauri Mahila Community Forest User Group, Kothiaghat, Bardia
Individuals
Hari P Neupane, FECOFUN
Dawa Tshering Sherpa, Kangchenjunga Conservation Area
Punam Lama, Thonche, Manang
Each received a certificate of appreciation and cash prizes?Rs 50,000 to institutions and Rs 25, 000 for individuals?at the formal award ceremony in Kathmandu on 17 June. The Abraham Conservation Award was set up in 1995 with the support of WWF-US Board Member Nancy Abraham.
Conservation awarded
Domestic Brief | From Issue #201 (June 18-24, 2004)