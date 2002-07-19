The Constituency Delineation Commission has reduced the number of constituencies in Palpa to two from the previous three, and in Jhapa the number is down to six from seven. The changes, which come into effect in the November mid-term polls, also include an increase in the number of constituencies in Udayapur and Kailali by one each. The Election Area Delineation Act requires that constituencies be redrawn every ten years to incorporate the changes in population distribution, and the diversity of the population. The present changes are based on the findings of the Census 2001.