Is it a coincidence that the king and the Maoists both want constituent assembly elections? The Maoists have said the decision is up to the king and have asked him to make up his mind. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress (which claims it has been in touch with the Maoist leadership) has for the first time in its history accepted the necessity of holding constituent assembly elections. So, the king, Nepali Congress and the Maoists all want the same thing? Will this really solve the Maoist problem? Will they disarm before constituent assembly elections? A constituent assembly election is a de facto referendum on the monarchy. Is the king really ready to accept this? Will everyone accept the peoples' mandate after a constituent assembly election? This is the burning question on everyone's mind at the moment.