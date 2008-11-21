CONSTITUTION 2010

Thank you for presenting Krishna Khanal's A-to-Z of federalism in your Constitution Supplement ('Rationale for federalism', #425). A friendly reminder that Belgium is a federal kingdom, not a federal republic. There are other incongruous arguments, let me refute them point by point:

* 'Decentralisation could not bring development', 'federalism is necessary to expedite development activities and ensure the participation of the people'. There are many reasons why Nepal has not been able to develop, let's not blame decentralisation.

* 'Switzerland is a small country but there is ethnic and linguistic diversity, which is addressed through a federal system'. Switzerland is a confederation although functioning as a de facto federation, consisting of more than

23 republics all of whom have different constitutions and jurisdictions.

* 'Federalism is required in our country due to the structure of society'. If Prof Khanal is talking about the ethnic makeup of our country he should be reminded that despite there being more than 101 ethnic groups in Nepal these ethnic groups do not live in 'enclaves', the population in many regions are not suggestive of any ethnic majority.

Rishav Shrestha, email

IMAGINE

I am baffled by the Maoists' policies in Nepal, but I am more surprised at the lack of any opposition to them ('Imagine', #425). Where have all the Nepalis who rose up against oppression in April 2006 gone? How can the Maoists talk about handing out educational degrees to those who aren't literate? How can the criteria for receiving an educational degree be killing people? Does Bhattarai, a PhD himself, not value education? Does he not understand the implication of such policies?

Abhishek Bhandari,

email

* Thank you for a brave and optimistic editorial ('Daylight robbery', #425). I agree with most it, but it's not that the government can't control the lawlessness, it is the Maoists in government who are perpetrating it. The YCL needs to made accountable for its actions, and we the people will do it. YCL be warned.

Name withheld,

email

* The Maoists have time and again shown their dual character of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Finance Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai claims his group hasn't seized any property, whereas Minister for Culture and State Reconstruction Gopal Kiranti says land seized during the conflict will not be returned. Thousands of people have become internally displaced because of the Maoists, and the whole world is aware of it. There was a time when the palace was blamed for everything. The king is gone. Who is to blame for the mess we are in today?

Heimdall Hallinskioi,

email

DOWNSIZING DEVELOPMENT

The article 'Downsizing development' (#425) made a number of interesting points regarding how the global financial crisis may affect the development and humanitarian community. We would like to clarify that World Vision International Nepal (WVIN) and World Vision US, although part of the international World Vision Partnership, are separate entities. WVIN sources its funding from a number of countries, and at present does not receive any of its funding from World Vision US. There are currently no plans to downsize our development work in Nepal, which will continue with child focussed programs in 10 districts.

Callum Newman

Acting National Director

World Vision International Nepal