Since the rules have not been amended yet, the CA cannot even present its suggestions on the SRC's report to the Constitutional Committee by that time. A working committee was formed to look into that matter, but due to the problems within the SRC, the process is stuck.

At this pace, how can we draft the constitution in three months?

Except extending the deadline and altering the work-plans, we have done nothing concrete so far. This is not going to help. Unless we clean up our acts there is no way this constitution will be written in three months.

Are the problems only related to constitution making or are there other issues like relations between the parties and the peace process?

There is a definite trust deficit among the parties. Look at how they have been making unilateral decisions on issues related to the peace process. No one has bothered to follow past agreements. Everyone wants to get ahead in the race by pushing away others. All this has delayed constitution writing. If we want consensus, the parties must forge better relations among themselves and come to a quick understanding.

Are you saying we need a government of national consensus?

Of course. We need a strong government that can make decisions.

Politicians are talking about a fast track path to the constitution. Can the constitution be introduced by sidelining state restructuring for the moment?

The mandate is to create the constitution of a federal democratic republic. There can't be a constitution without federalism in federal Nepal.