Constructive war Nepal Samacharpatra, 16 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #222 (November 19-25, 2004)

The security forces and the Maoists are competing to make their presence felt in Dailekh by trying to compete in development work. Both sides are now engaged in building roads, bridges, water supply networks, and more. The Royal Nepali Army has begun several development projects, which will be completed in a few months. These include the construction of a bridge over the Chupra stream, a road linking Chupra to Dailekh Bajar and a public park said to protect the area built by the Pandaba brothers as mentioned in the Mahabharata. Nainaraj Dahal, brigade chief of Bahawani Baks, said the army would renovate schools in the area. Not to be outdone, the rebels have completed many development projects in the region and plan to finish some more in the next few months. With the engineers and other technicians in their party, the rebels have completed small-scale hydropower projects, built suspension bridges, public waiting areas and a 40-km road between Dungeswor and Patinkala.



