Consul Khetan

The Republic of Turkey has appointed industrialist Chandra Prakash Khetan its Honorary Consul General for Kathmandu, Nepal. Khetan is director of Laxmi Bank and Prime Life Insurance and also honorary secretary of the Nepal India Chamber of Commerce.

Understanding banks

Bank of Kathmandu and Himalayan Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to extend their banking services together. Extended banking services under the MoU will be implemented from 13 February. As per the MoU, customers can cash up to Rs 50,000 from any branch of the two banks.

To Guangzhou

Beginning 31 March, Doha-based Qatar Airways will begin flights to the southern Chinese industrial port city of Guangzhou. It will operate four flights a week using an Airbus A330. Qatar already flies to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong in China.





New Hama

Hama Iron and Steel have introduced Hama SG, an innovative new bar with a new design and produced using cutting-edge technology. The new design creates more surface area for cement to steel bonding.





Young Nepali economists

At a gathering in Guildford, England, two young activists from Nepal, Sanya Thapa and Atulya Raj Pandey, put forth challenges for the world's leaders at the World Economic Forum annual meeting. At the British Council initiative, sixty young participants from all over the world were involved in discussions concerning global issues.

Responsible Nabil

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Nabil Bank has partnered with the Glaucoma Centre at the Tilganga Eye Hospital to increase overall knowledge about the disease, is supporting the education of underprivileged children at the Mary Ward School and has partnered with Nabil Three Star Club to promote sports.





NEW PRODUCTS

SILENT POWER: Himal Refrigeration and Electrical Industries has introduced the Reserve silent generator in Nepal. Available in various sizes, these generators come in 2-2000KVA power. The generators come with a one year warranty.



BLIND POWER: Su-kam has introduced the DSP Sine Wave inverter keeping in mind the growing power cuts in the country. Compared to the generator, the inverter cuts down on noise pollution, running cost and maintenance cost. It also doesn't require any fuel to run.