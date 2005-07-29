Nepal has begun testing several soft drinks including Coke and Pepsi after mounting public concern about a potential health hazard. A high level of pesticide contamination in the Coca-Cola and Pepsi brands bottled in India was reported by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a Delhi-based environmental group, this month. It's no surprise that the south-of-the-border expos? has affected consumers here, but till the laboratory findings are published, summer sales are not likely to drop. An official at the national Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) confirmed it would take at least another week. Earlier this year, a CSE report on Indian mineral water, caused a flurry of similar tests by the DFTQC on Nepali products. No contamination was found, which may have something to do with sub-standard processes curtailed by a lack of department funds (see 'Bottled thirst', #152).