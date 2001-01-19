The two main contenders for the post of party president are Girija Prasad Koirala and Sher Bahadur Deuba. For membership in the Central Working Committee, the contenders are Ram Chandra Poudel, Shailaja Acharya, Sushil Koirala, Khum Bahadur Khadka, Bijay Kumar Gachhedar, Mahesh Acharya, Nar Hari Acharya, Govinda Raj Joshi, Jai Prakash Prasad Gupta, Chiranjibi Wagle, Gopal Rai, Purna Bahadur Khadka, Mahadev Gurung, Prakash Koirala, Bal Bahadur KC, Ram Sharan Mahat and Arjun Narsingh KC. It appears that the Nepali Congress is divided into the Koirala and Deuba camps. And if these camps slug it out in an election, then many are expected to lose.