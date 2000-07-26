Contest2win Nepal (nepal.c2w.com) defines itself as a "one stop contest shop which offers online contests to its registered members". What this means is that anyone with Internet access and the time to spare can visit this site, register to acquire a user ID, and then take part in any contest available on this site.



It is called one stop because all contests can be played from one site and it contains all the necessary information. Contest2win India, the parent venture of c2w Nepal, claims to be the first to offer this service in the world. Nepal is its first stop in its plan to go global. The site offers a platform to advertisers to promote their products or services by finking them with a contest. In return they are guaranteed a response to the ads from the players participating in them. Earlier concepts of promotional contests in traditional media like newspapers, television and radio had certain in-built limitations. One could not be certain about a response from the organisers after filling out forms and mailing them. Moreover, since the actual event required a participant's physical presence the opportunities were narrowed for a potential contestant.



On c2w, the contests are available for periods ranging from a week to a month or more. This allows a longer shelf life, making it convenient for players and more effective for promoters.