MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

Aconstitution is not supposed to be something that is hardly worth the paper it is written on. It is a dynamic document that should evolve, and can be changed to suit the times. We have to start thinking about the post-27 May scenario by devising a national unity government to protect Nepal's national unity. Then, approve a new federal republican constitution that guarantees in its preamble fundamental values like democracy and pluralism, ensures social justice and gives every citizen the right to food, shelter, health care and security. We can shelve the deeply divisive issues for later when there is more stability, and our politicians show more maturity.

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