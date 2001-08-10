Voltas, India's air-conditioning giant, opened a showroom in New Baneswor last week, offering some 45 models of window, split air and water coolers in Nepal. The window range starts with 0.82 tonne air-conditioners tons and the split range is available between 1-4 tons. The coolers start at 3.2 litres and go up to 150 litres. Antarctic House, which sells Voltas products in Nepal, says it will appoint dealers around the country to market its ACs at the same prices you'd pay across the border.