Studio 7 has added a Konica Minolta R2 Super Full Digital machine services to provide better service. This is the first time that such technology has been introduced to Nepal. This machine has the capacity to print 400x800 DPI high-resolution photographs. Studio 7 also has a reliable printer that is able to print large, life size pictures. With their well-equipped mini lab, spots and scratches can be removed from the digital machine print and corrected.



