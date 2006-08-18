

KIRAN PANDAY

Laxmi Gurung, is a classic example of what equal opportunities can do. The 39-year-old sub-inspector heads the recently established all-women's traffic post in Thapathali with 25 other policewomen.

"During training men and women are not segregated. That's where we learn there are no differences except anatomically. We are equals," explains Gurung. Despite being a woman she is addressed as 'sir' by her juniors. Controlling traffic on the streets can be extremely challenging, especially for women traffic police, considering the anarchy on the streets in a male-dominated society.

Fortunately, for this soft-spoken cop her gender has so far proved to be an asset. "We are trained to develop patience and tolerance. That's the only way to handle a stressful situation," she says. But be warned-if you think you can get away with anything with Laxmi, she is also a taekwondo blackbelt, a champion rifle shooter and an excellent swimmer.

Gurung's family comes from Rumjatar, but she was born in Kathmandu. Due to personal reasons she couldn't continue her education beyond SLC but says she always dreamt of becoming a cop. Four years after Nepal Police started taking in women, Laxmi fulfilled her long cherished dream and joined the force in 1985.

"Once you join, you have no personal life. Though we don't earn a lot, money is not everything," she says. Whenever she finds some free time, Laxmi listens to sentimental Nepali and Hindi music, scans the newspapers and magazines and enjoys a good laugh with colleagues.

Alok Tumbahangphey