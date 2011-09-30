SUNDAR LAMA

The run up to Dasain this year has been literally disastrous, with an earthquake, landslides and floods, a tragic air crash. Much of the loss of lives could have been prevented with better preparedness, a more responsive state, and if lessons had been learnt from past mistakes. Many like Bandana Dewan and her little brother (pictured, above), in Lelep in eastern Nepal which was devastated by the earthquake, are still waiting for relief. The state's helpline has been slow, but people are coping the best they can.

On the political front, there is only one week to go for Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai's self-imposed deadline on concluding the peace process. He is not going to have much of a holiday if he is going to deliver. The prime minister is hobbled by colleagues in the cabinet who don't share his reputation for integrity, and his own party colleagues, who are threatening a split. May the Dasain spirit provide them with the wisdom and foresight to work together

for the sake of the Nepali people.

Read also:

A shaken nation

If the slow pace of rescue and relief is any indication, rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure in eastern Nepal will take decades

A virtual response to a real disaster in Nepal , SAPANA SHAKYA in OAKLAND

Overseas Nepalis simulate an earthquake emergency in Nepal to coordinate global rescue and relief