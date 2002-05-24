Vegetable ghiu producers say they are already producing just half of what they were last year. But producers of copper goods say they have it even worse. The copper industry says more than half of its establishments have shut down, leaving about 2,000 people without jobs. There used to be 46 copper-related undertakings before Nepal and India agreed to fix export quotas while renewing the trade treaty earlier this year. Under the new regulations, only 7,500 metric tons of copper goods can be exported to India duty free.



