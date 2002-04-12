Nepal's copper-wire producers have begun to close shop, because the export quotas agreed upon by Nepal and India last month have already been filled. Under the trade treaty renewed last Month, India allows duty free access only to the first 7,500 metric tons of copper goods. Over 9,000 tons of the metal and its products had already been exported by mid-March. Industry says that last year Nepal exported over 20,000 tons of copper products to India.



