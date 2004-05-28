Cops and soldiers Editorial in Rajdhani, 26 May From The Nepali Press | From Issue #198 (May 28 - June 3, 2004)

The Nepali people were shocked by the recent shooting of a Nepal police vehicle at the airport by a Royal Nepali Army (RNA) soldier that severely injured three policemen.



The incident has sounded a note of discord between the two key forces of national security. Citizens are worried about where this will lead to. Both sides are busy playing the blame game by presenting different versions of the incident. We are left wondering who is telling the truth. At a time when the security forces were gradually winning the trust and confidence of the people, this incident has jeopardised their credibility and integrity.



Of course, the truth should come out as to what really happened but more importantly, the current rift between the two should not be prolonged. At a time when the country is in a security crisis, their unity is needed more than ever. They should coordinate and communicate constructively to combat terror and violence.



The incident is a lesson to both the army and police that they need to work closely together despite their different roles in serving the nation and people. The shooting can be considered a human error, but it highlights the communication gap between the police and the army. This incident cannot be taken lightly and it must not be repeated.