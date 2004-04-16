On Saturday's demonstration near the Padma Kanya Campus, riot police grabbed and dragged young boys and girls into vans when they failed to arrest real demonstrators. A policeman was seen chasing an innocent bystander, 12-year-old Suraj Khadgi, in Bagbazar who was beaten up in his house and then yanked towards the van. In another scene, a young girl, Kunsang Lama, was just walking towards the bus stop when she was suddenly surrounded by police and forced inside the van. When she could not reason with them, she started hitting back and screaming with frustration, "I am not a demonstrator. I'm just going home." The police were given strict orders that only the female police should be handling female demonstrators, but the arrests were getting out of control. One young woman in a red t-shirt was seen pelting stones at the police. Later, all women wearing red clothes were arrested.