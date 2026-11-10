Core and periphery at COP31

While the Bhote kosi-Trishuli disaster struck suddenly earlier this year, the glacier along the slope of Langtang Lirung had long been primed for deadly collapse by climate change.

The thawing of the underlying permafrost weakened the mountain’s structural integrity, leading to the glacier collapsing to the valley floor and triggering the cascading disaster.

Global discourse after the event focused on Nepal’s lack of adaptive capacity, infrastructure and governance, with little attention on the underlying drivers of a changing climate. The footage that captured the immediate destruction of rushing water and debris, referred to as a ‘mountain tsunami’, gives insight into the realities of this impossible adaptation task.

Adaptation narratives imposed on Nepal’s Himalayan communities have long been driven by political sources with their own vested interests, and ability to influence climate action or inaction. Often referred to as the ‘Water Tower of Aisa’ or ‘The Third Pole’, the looming presence of the melting Himalaya poses severe risk to downstream communities across borders with catastrophic floods, glacial lake outburst floods, avalanches, drought.

This accelerating climate risk cannot be understood in isolation from the communities that it affects. River basins are corridors of life, with settlements, agriculture, infrastructure and transnational highways all drawn to their carved route. Beyond representing risk, the Himalaya also holds deep, sacred cultural significance for local and global communities, as shown by the ‘funeral’ for Yala Glacier last year.

CLIMATE INJUSTICE

Climate change disproportionately affects marginalised communities who are least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions. The pursuit of justice is therefore gaining momentum in climate adaptation conversations.

Climate change, specifically adaptation, reinforces and exacerbates existing vulnerabilities that the core imposes on the periphery. Developed countries have benefited from the dispossession and oppression of developing countries, like Nepal.

Climate injustice manifests as the prior actions of core countries like fossil fuel exporting countries, having consequences for the peripheral Himalaya. This poses the question: who gains and who loses in bearing the costs of climate impacts and adaptation?

As the climate continues to change at unprecedented rates, it is getting more difficult to factor in catastrophic risk. So why does climate discourse still centre on adaptation, if it is increasingly out of reach? There is a need for adaptation to expand beyond typical understandings, to highlight themes like justice that have been purposely neglected.

Climate change adaptation narratives imposed on Nepal’s Himalayan community are far from apolitical. Adaptation is socio-politically charged and often manifests as top-down approaches that favour market interests over local realities. Core imposing adaptation narratives on peripheral countries like Nepal distracts from their own responsibility and capability to mitigate climate change.

A key body within the core driving climate change discourse is the United Nations. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), adopted in 1992, is structured around three problematic core-periphery dynamics: developed-developing, present-future, and mitigation-adaptation.

Countries signed up to the UNFCCC, including Nepal, are tasked to coordinate, and implement National Determined Contributions (NDCs) in line with the framework. These processes absorb governments’ time, energy, and often shape their trajectory, as they chase funding mechanisms that are increasingly hard to access, and forever insufficient.

UN discourse at the annual Conference of Parties (COPs) also hinges on climate finance, identifying it as a fundamental component of the global response to climate change. There is need to highlight the irony of foreign aid, where funds are distributed to the periphery to somehow respond to challenges created by the core.