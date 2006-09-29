Core issues unresolved 10 October | 9 PM NST Update | From Issue #317 (September 29 - October 5, 2006)

The second phase of the summit talks between the Seven-Party Alliance (SPA) led government and the CPN-Maoists ended after a seven hour session on Tuesday evening. While it was clear that the meeting had failed to reach a clear consensus on key political issues such as weapons management and the fate of the monarchy leaders from both sides said that the talks was very positive. "While the talks were very positive we cannot say with certainty that the key political issues have been resolved." said Maoist spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara at the press conference organised after the meeting.



According to Home Minsiter Krishna Prasad Sitaula the government and Maoist peace talks committees have been given the responsibility of discussing and reaching an agreement on the main political issues including weapons management and the interim constitution, by Thursday afternoon and presenting it at the meeting of the eight party leaders. Today's meeting also decided to form the Election Commission within a week and recommend to them to hold the constitution assembly election by mid April/May next year. It was also announced that an interim cabinet of ministers including the Maoists would decide the date of the constituent assembly.





