Palace officials and the royal regime want to put a stamp of permanence on February First by beginning preparations for King Gyanendra's coronation. The date hasn't been fixed yet but four of the five development regions have already held traditional felicitation ceremonies after the king ascended to the throne. Cronies of the royal regime hope the coronation will give the king legitimacy and will allow them to hold their own heads high as well. Mandales who had been sidelined after 1990 have got a new lease on life. After all, since October 2002, the palace needs to approve all senior appointments in the army and civil service, the palace can increase its allowance by itself. The palace had wanted to hold the coronation during the UML-Deuba Congress government, but that wasn't possible because of friction with the prime minister. The situation is much more amenable now. If the parties insist on talking with the Maoists, the palace could declare them anti-national and ban them after the coronation. The palace does feel the international isolation. After 1 February the king has been to Jakarta, Boao and Doha but there have been no other invitations forthcoming. The palace seems bent on using Nepal's vote for India's Security Council seat in exchange for recognition of the February First move and also to use the king's visit to the United Nations in September to meet US President Georoge W Bush.