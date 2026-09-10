South Korean conglomerate Doosan has announced a $5million donation for emergency assistance to Nepal where it is a lead investor with the IFC in the flagship Upper Trishuli-1 which was badly damaged by the August 26 flood.

Nirvana Chaudhary of Chaudhary Foundation and Nabil bank has announced Rs150 million to support 500 temporary shelters, food, medical supplies and tents for flood survivors.

Surya Nepal has donated Rs150 million from to flood relief work and handed a cheque to Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle. Unilever Nepal Limited (UNL) has contributed Rs50 million to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and also donated hygiene products worth Rs10 million to support affected communities. The Jyoti Group has pledged Rs50 million. Prime Commercial Bank pledged Rs30.1 million, while the Agricultural Development Bank contributed Rs30 million. Nepal Life Insurance has donated Rs25.1 million. Other major contributions included Rs11.1 million from Morang Auto Works and Rs10.1 million from Similarly, the Golchha Charity Trust has donated Rs11.1 million to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to support the government’s ongoing rescue and relief efforts.