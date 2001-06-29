l Due to a layout error, Nepali Weather (#48), contained an earlier forecast and was not the satellite picture or forecast for the week 22-28 June.



l In the interview with Dr Devkota, the end of the sentence on p.1 starting “He was extremely pale...” should end “was being Ambu-bagged.” The end of the p.1 sentence “But she was in poor shape...” should read “a pneumothorax”.



l We also regret the mistakes in the numbers for carryover pages in two articles.

-Ed