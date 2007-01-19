'Ticking away' (#331) contained the following errors:
The brochure illustrating the article is distributed by the Mine Action Working Group (a network of 16 NGOs), Red Cross Society, the UN, the Nepal Army, and the PLA.
. UNICEF and INSEC reported 146 civilian casualties in 2006 from victim-activated explosions. Of the 146 casualties, 33 were killed.
. In February 2006 there was at least one explosion every two days.
.The Nepal Army has 15 Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams on standby that can deal with any type of explosive device, including all types of improvised explosive devices and landmines. However, the complete clearance of 49 anti-personnel minefields is a huge and very specific task that will probably require additional international support.
Hugues Laurenge
Mine Action Focal Point, UNICEF