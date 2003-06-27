A small typographical error crept into an article last Saturday about Kathmandu being developed as an International Humour Centre. Heh-heh. Sorry for that funny mistake. In actual fact, the city is developing into an International Tumour Centre.

A picture caption in the Entertainment Section misidentified a new eatery in New Road as the Revolting Restaurant and Bar, it is in fact the Revolutionary Restaurant and Bar run by the ANNUS(R). The terror is deeply regretted.

We apologise to the UML General Secretary for the major national crisis triggered by our headline on the Sports Page of yesterday's edition, 'Nepal Thrashed Badly'. The article was actually about the Nepali soccer team beaten 8-0 by Oman in the ongoing Asian qualifiers.

Because of an editing error, an article by Chicken Little on page one of the Sunday edition gave the impression that the world had ended. We are happy to report that the world is still very much around, according to a higher up authority. "We'll let you know if and when we decide to terminate the world," the Almighty said in a statement, read out by a spokesperson.

Due to confusion in the newsroom, the prime minister was incorrectly identified in yesterday's editorial as Sher Bahadur Thapa. The present premier is actually the Right Honourable Lokendra Bahadur Deuba. We apologise to both prime ministers.

Several readers have been rushed to the ICU after trying out the weight-loss formula in our Lifestyle Section last week. The sentence 'Take 6 oz of Kathmandu water straight off the tap, remove all unidentified floating objects, and drink it. The ensuing dysentery will guarantee you will lose 10 kg in one week.' was supposed to be a joke, silly. Any incontinence is regretted.

The Five-Party Alliance against Regression (FPAR) has just informed us that a news item in yesterday's edition announcing the launch of the 148th Phase of their street agitation was a huge mistake. They shouldn't have done it.

Due to a fact-checking error, reports in our Obituary Section yesterday of the death of Mr Mark Twain were exaggerated. After a strenuous workout, Mr Twain actually felt only half-dead.

It is our duty, as journalists, to adhere to the truth as far as humanely possible. But, now and then, we make mistakes. Who doesn't? And when we do, it is part of our strict journalistic Code of Ethics to lie low and hope no one noticed. Just kidding. Actually, we issue a correction and publish it at the bottom of page 37 where you need a magnifying glass to see it.It may be a tiny typo or a huge grammatical error, either way the important thing is to alert all unsuspecting citizens about the blunder, acknowledge our short coming, and learn from our mistakes so we can move on to make even greater ones. Such is life. This is why it is incumbent upon the Nepali media to examine and rectify its erratum. For the public record, we hereby publish the following corrections: