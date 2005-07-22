Employees of the Royal Nepal Airlines Corporation say that ever since the CIAA and the RCCC began investigating the RNAC, the state carrier's top officials are out to shield its operations director, Capt Shishir Kumar Sharma. According to sources, on 28 April the RCCC had issued a notice asking the RNAC to furnish a personal file on Capt. SK Sharma. Signed by the Undersecretary of the commission, Yadhab Prasad Koirala, the notice stated that the file be presented within seven days. The airline has bent over backwards to save Sharma. It is understood that both the CIAA and the RCCC are now investigating Sharma's fake education credentials, phoney age certificates and various shady dealings, like his attempt to smuggle a plasma tv screen into the country on board the royal flight bringing King Gyanendra back from his visit to Jakarta and Boao.