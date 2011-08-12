Six leaders are facing trials in court on charges of corruption after failing to establish the sources of their property. They were given clean chit by the Special Court initially but the anti graft body CIAA (Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority) filed petition against the ruling in the Supreme Court. NC leader and ex-Minister Chiranjivi Wagle is the only leader who was slapped a jail term by the Special Court after being held guilty of corruption.

MPs are also in the line to face court action. UML MP DB Karki, who was caught red handed,accepting bribe, is fighting a corruption charge in the Special Court. MJF lawmaker BP Yadav and Nepal Janta Dal MP Gayatri Sah are also under trial in the Special Court for selling their diplomatic passports.

1. Khum Bahadur Khadka (NC)

Unverifed property worth Rs 23.6 million

2. Govinda Raj Joshi (NC)

Unverified property worth Rs 39.3 million

3. JP Gupta (Madhesi Janadhikar Forum)

Unverified property worth Rs 20.8 million

4. Rabindra Nath Sharma (Rastriya Prajatantra Party)

Unverified property worth Rs 49.5 million

5. Kamal Thapa (RPP Nepal)

Unverified property worth Rs 9.718 million

6. DB Karki (MP, UML)

Arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 400 thousand

7. BP Yadav (MP, MJF)

Accused of selling diplomatic passport

8. Gayatri Sah (MP, Nepal Janta Dal)

Accused of selling diplomatic passport

9. Naradmuni Rana (MP, UML)

Accused of selling diplomatic passport