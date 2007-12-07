Smugglers now control the entire Kodari highway to China. Since the smuggling of red sandalwood became public knowledge, it has become clear that this highway's police, tax department, customs and forestry departments are all easily influenced by smugglers. After Tatopani customs officials, hand in glove with smugglers, closed down the customs office for seven days, it got to the point where a customs department investigation team was threatened. Police are being transferred according to the whim of the smugglers, and at eight or ten places along the road there are ruffians who are there only for 'route clearance'. Those who have spoken out against the current situation are running for their lives. Who's running the Home Ministry, Sitaula sir?