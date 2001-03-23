Corrupting the army Saptahik Bimarsa, 16 March From The Nepali Press | From Issue #35 (March 23-29, 2001)

On 14 March, the government announced that the army would be deployed to check smuggling at the main customs check posts. Until now the police have been used to man and check smuggling in border areas. This has raised many questions about the conduct of the army. The army seems very reluctant to take on the Maoists, but rushes forward when it comes to manning customs posts. People are very suspicious now. They are asking, “Why is the army not prepared to take on the Maoists?” After all, the army is an armed organisation and its duty is to provide security to the citizens of the country. It is the only agency in the country that can take on the Maoists. It has been raised and supported with the hard earned money of the citizens and was never formed to perform civilian duties. It is there to provide security and it should just do that. This has not gone down well with the people. Questions are being raised and the citizens need answers.



Will the army not be tempted by the cash that flows around customs check posts? A lot of financial activities take place in customs areas, and how long can the army resist the temptation of monetary benefits. Soon the army will also start collecting money at these check posts and then what next? What happens after the army acquires a taste for smuggling? It will be very difficult to remove the army from the customs areas and the problem will remain as it was in the beginning. This definitely will not benefit anyone.