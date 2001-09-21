Puskar Bhusal's commentary on corruption ("Corruption index", #60) is puzzling. Why does he ask us to empathise with the motives of the corrupt? The majority of Nepalis have continued to vote for the same corrupt individuals. Let's face it: we do not hold honesty, efficiency and hard work ethics very highly. The last thing we need is educated people like Mr Bhusal exhorting empathy for the corrupt when what they need is punishment.



Umesh Rai

Lagankhel