We had instructed the police to arrest Sher Bahadur Deuba on 22 April. They brought Deuba to us only five days later. We had to arrest him because he refused to answer our questions. We will arrest anyone who does not cooperate on interrogation. We have charged him of a crime, he has the opportunity to defend himself. In fact, it is a chance to get a clean chit. But if someone says he or she will not give any explanation, that is a different issue altogether. That is his fundamental right and no one can do anything about it. If Deuba keeps quiet it may be an admission of guilt and if he does not produce bail, he will have to face legal prosecution. It is clear that under such circumstances, he will have to go to jail. Former Ministers Purna Bahadur Khadka, Mohammad Mohsin and Yuba Raj Gyawali were summoned and they offered their explanations and produced the bail. If Deuba had done the same, he would also have been freed by now. It is only the corrupt people who are afraid of us, corrupt politicians of political parties have ganged up against us. Their politics are aimed at protecting themselves from our actions. But we have no concern with politics. We have no political vendetta.