Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Bal Bahadur KC and his deputy Minister of State Sarwadhan Rai have abused their authority to appoint their brothers, who are not qualified for the position, on the board of directors of Royal Nepal Airlines Corporation (RNAC). The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has already notified the prime minister and asked him to take action against the ministers.Presently the CIAA is investigating pending cases of previous controversial appointments to the RNAC board. Both the ministers in question had tried to mislead the CIAA with irresponsible and irrational excuses during inquires made by the CIAA before it recommended action against them.A seat on the RNAC's board of directors has been long known as a place where anyone can amass wealth and enjoy unlimited privileges. Everyone with influence, from high-level bureaucrats to ministers, have always vied with their colleagues to appoint their relatives to the board. The privileged brothers, Keshav Babu KC and Attalsher Rai, seem to be in no mood to resign from their posts. Besides, the ministers from the Deuba faction of the Nepali Congress seem to have realised that their political careers are coming to an end, and so have raced to appoint their close relatives in influential positions and misappropriate of government funds.