Half the people who visit the police in Nepal are victims of corruption, a Transparency International (TI) report said. "People's Experiences in Corruption" prepared by TI Nepal said 48 percent of the people were forced to pay a bribe in the courts while 25 percent each in education, electricity and tax offices. The survey was conducted in 3,600 households in 10 cities and 51 VDCs. The report says government officials were generally irresponsible, ambiguous and arbitrary. Nothing new, is there?