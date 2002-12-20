Corruption report released
Domestic Brief | From Issue #124 (December 20-26, 2002)
Transparency International released its annual report on corruption in South Asia this week, with mixed results for Nepal. Of the five countries in the survey, Nepal received the worst score for government effectiveness and critical scores for graft/corruption, accountability and press freedom. However, Nepal received better scores in six of the seven measured categories of corruption than most other countries in the region. Only the tax sector, which 25 percent of surveyed Nepalis report as being corrupt, received a score above the regional average. The survey, which involved the participation of 3060 respondents in Nepal, argues that Nepal's four most corrupt sectors are, respectively, land administration, customs, police and the judiciary. The complete report is available at www.transparency.org