Cosmic Motorcycle's new showroom in Baradghat, Nawalparasi was inaugurated with celebrity guests 1974AD. Besides Cosmic's Nepali motorcycles, including the new CY125-20 model, the showroom will provide spare parts and after-sales service. The showroom is offering heavy discounts and gift hampers to customers from Nawalparasi. Cosmic's manufacturing plant, which produced its first batch of bikes in December 2003, is also in Bardaghat.