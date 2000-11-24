Cosmic Air has added a second SAAB 340 to its fleet and plans to get a third one next month. This expands the company's fleet of fixed wing aircraft to seven, with the three SAABs and four Dorniers. The company also flies two MI-17 helicopters. The new aircraft which arrived last week will be used to increase frequency in existing sectors and add new flights on the Bhairawa and Nepalgunj routes. The Swedish SAAB 340s fly short- and medium-distance routes in over 50 countries.