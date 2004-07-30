Fans were in for a treat when a test ride and rally combined an opportunity to encounter both the first Nepal-manufactured motorbike and Nepal's biggest superstar. Cosmic Yingang held a rally on 25 July organised by RabRen International and brand ambassador Rajesh Hamal visited three showrooms. At each showroom, 20 lucky test riders were chosen to go on a rally with him and each received a Rajesh Hamal calendar and a Cosmic Yingang t-shirt.