The first private Nepali carrier to fly the Kathmandu-Delhi route began its flights on 1 December. Cosmic Air's Fokker 100, which has transformed domestic air travel, started bi-weekly flights to Dhaka last month. Now, the 105-seater has introduced double daily flights to Delhi with a convenient 8.40 AM departure from Kathmandu. By next week, passengers in a hurry can finish their business in Delhi and take Cosmic night flight back to Kathmandu. On Wednesday, Cosmic took delivery of its second Fokker 100 with which it intends to expand its international connections to Bangalore, Bangkok and Bombay. On the domostic sector, jet flights are now available to Biratnagar, Bhairawa, Nepalganj and Pokhara will soon be added.



