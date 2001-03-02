Your last issue (#31) left me bitterly disappointed. Having shelled out Rs 20, I went home to find that I was chiselled out of Rs 3. In addition to finding page eight and page 13 absolutely blank, I found that the last page had been merged with first. I follow a certain routine while reading my favourite newspaper. I begin with Binod Bhattarai's scintillating insights into all kinds of issues, notably the Maoists, and reserve Under my hat for the very last, as a special treat. My routine was disrupted last week. If this kind of thing goes on much longer I am likely to turn to Maoism.



P.S. On second thoughts, my net loss is less than Rs 3. Some pretty nifty cost-benefit tells me that the blank page 8 saved me from having to read Artha Beed's weekly bilge. I'll cut my loss down to Rs 1.50. Maybe I won't join the Maoists after all.



Ron Henderson

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