PM Madhav Kumar Nepal's jumbo cabinet has spent more than what was allocated in this year's budget. Rs 75 million has been expended on salaries, fuel and travel expenses for 43 cabinet members in the last 10 months. This amount is twice the budget allotted by the government. Initially, the government had allotted Rs 40 million for the cabinet but an additional Rs 60 million was requested within five months.
Costly cabinet
Sagar Pandit in Nayapatrika, 8 June
From The Nepali Press | From Issue #506 (June 11-17, 2010)