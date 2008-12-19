COURSE CORRECTION

Having a political party play the role of the opposition is a crucial component in making a democratic system function properly as you suggest in your editorial ('Congress course correction,' 429). However, the NC needs to play constructive opposition role as opposed to the traditional slimy, undermining and destructive role oppositions have played in Nepali politics. NC needs to change its focus of being a party that is hell bent on fulfilling GPK and Sujata Koirala's political ambitions. If the NC hopes to be relevant in Nepal's political future it needs to revamp its image drastically. As it stands, the Nepali Congress could very well change its name to the Koirala Congress.

Atul Adhikary,

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THE BUCK STOPS

I liked Prashant Jha's analysis ('The buck stops with PKD,' #429) especially on the two important points he makes: he is still positive about the future development, but at the same time advises the Maoist party about their future steps. Second, he is more analytical than putting the ideas for unknown purposes. It is time for everybody including journalists and analysts to be neutral and present their views that may guide our leaders in taking crucial decisions.

Kesh B Malla,

Dubai

? I guess leading a war is a lot easier than leading a peaceful nation. But we should not underestimate PKD. He is really good at 'distraction politics'. Let's make people look the opposite direction so that they are unaware of what is going on. Better yet, let's ignore the issues altogether so that people will forget. Prior to the Maoists coming into the mainstream, their actions were covert and at least illegal, now with PKD and YCL in power their excesses go unchecked and occur in the open. Isn't it great, now the buck stops with the culprit.

Abhishek Bhandari,

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REFUGEES

Thank you for your coverage of the third country resettlement of Bhutan refugees ('A fresh start', #429). While it is true that there is now more support for the relocation process, there are plenty of us refugees who do not want to go anywhere but home. We will not force our will on those who want to leave but we will wait it out. The fascist Bhutan regime and its comrade-in-arms, the Indian government, should not be allowed to get away with its ethnic cleansing and should be under moral pressure.

G P Pradhan,

Beldangi