Court bars Indian vehicle imports Business Briefs | From Issue #26 (January 19-25, 2001)

The Supreme Court has ordered an interim ban on Indian vehicle imports until its convenes again to hear a petition by a consumers' rights group which charges that import procedures are in contravention of Nepal's emission standards. The Court has also asked the Customs Department to furnish details on vehicles imported on the basis of "self certification" so far.

The petitioners are challenging a Ministry of Population and Environment (MOPE) decision allowing imports on the basis of "Conformity of Production" (COP) issued by manufacturers and not by an independent agency recognised by the government. Nepal's Emission Rules require importers to furnish both "Type Approval" and COP for vehicle imports. This changed since August after Nepal agreed with India that this could be done through "self-certification". The 26 December petition was filed by three non-governmental organisations Pro Public, Martin Chautari and Leaders Nepal after the MOPE's November decision allowed "self certification".