Cow king

Kingkow, an international retailer of children's wear based in Hong Kong, has opened an outlet in Durbar Marg and is soon to open another at City Center Mall, Kamal Pokhari. Kingkow's clothes, for newborns and up to age 16, are touted to be 'fun'damentally unique.

Awareness

Sony has launched an advertising campaign to create awareness among its customers to buy products with authorised warranty. Sony's authorised dealer Nepa Hima Trade recently opened a service centre at Kantipath.

Filipino degree

GEMS, in affiliation with Angeles University Foundation and the Commission on Higher Education of the Philippines, launched a two year, three semester course of Bachelors of Science. Students complete the first three semesters at GEMS and the last one in the Philippines.

Hospitality fair

The first International Hospitality and Tourism Edu-Career Fair 2008, organised by Ad Guru and Hospitality Media, will take place at Bhrikutimandap and will continue for three days from 8 August. International and national colleges and consultancies will be showcased.

NEW PRODUCTS

LITTLE STAR: Micro Star International, a Taiwanese manufacturer, has brought in a new line of technology to Nepal including its Wind Net Book U100, mini-PC, P45 series mainboards and hybrid freezer graphics card. The prices range from Rs 39, 000 to 80, 000.

BIKE: Yamaha's latest introduction, the Yamaha YZF-R15, features liquid cooled, six-speed gear transmission, all-aluminium cylinders and diffuser look-alike under cowls. It is priced at Rs 1.5 million.